From chips to tots: 5 places to get your nacho fix in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Saturday is National Nacho Day and we’ve put together a list of five places in Charleston to get your nacho fix!

Taco Boy – locations in downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, and Summerville

Start with the classics: Cowboy beans, chile con queso, salsa cruda, guacamole & crema, lettuce, and green onions, and add-on chicken, ground beef, carne asada, or southern bbq for a mouthwatering experience. Make it vegetarian by asking for black beans instead of cowboy beans!

Juanita Greenberg’s Nacho Royale – locations in downtown Charleston and Mount Pleasant

With the option to choose a half order, Juanita Greenberg’s nachos make for the perfect snack. Starting with a crispy corn chip base, the nachos are topped with black beans,, jalapeños, lettuce, queso cheese, and house-made pico de gallo.

Saltwater Cowboys – 130 Mill Street in Mt. Pleasant

Despite the name, there’s nothing garbage about Saltwater Cowboys’ trash can nachos. Watch as the server pours your nachos (with all the fixings of course) onto the plate and drizzles the queso cheese on top. Add on pulled pork, smoked turkey, or smoked chicken for a little something extra!

Mex 1 – locations in West Ashley, Sullivan’s Island, and Mount Pleasant

Voted one of the best Mexican restaurants in Charleston, Mex 1’s nachos surely won’t disappoint. Dubbed “Nacho Mamas,” these tortilla chips are topped off with creamy queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo, black beans, fresh guacamole, and sour cream. Stick with Mex 1’s Baja inspired surf theme and add on speciality Santos shrimp.

Recovery Room Tavern – 685 King St

Looking for a late-night snack? Try Recovery Room’s spin on classic nachos with their “Tater Tachos.” Dress up standard tater tots with Monterrey jack/ cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, and jalapenos.