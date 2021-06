CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - As prosecutors work to determine if the deputies -- who forcibly removed Jamal Sutherland from his cell at the Al Cannon Detention Center -- will be charged in his death, there is a renewed focus on how people with mental illness are treated by the judicial system.

Sutherland died January 5th after deputies tried to take him to a bond court hearing while he appeared to be having a mental health crisis.