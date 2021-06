CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Seeing with your ears. Veteran James Wong, who is completely blind, now has to visualize and listen to imagine what's around him.

"If you take a shower and a storm comes through, while you're in the shower and the power goes out do you not know how to wash your body; do you not know how to wash dishes? Nothing changes - the only change is that you're doing it in the dark," Wong said.