DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Friday, June 25th is National Bring Your Dog to Work Day, but some professionals have their hard-working pups at work every day - for a good cause.

"Baskin is one of our hospital dogs and so he helps me do my job every day. We help with emotional support for kids, help reduce the stress and anxiety of the hospital, and to make it a little bit more normal for them, so he helps get kids walking after surgery," said Michelle Jeffcoat, child life specialist at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.