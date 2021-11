CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - As the Charleston County School District (CCSD) ends their mask mandate policy, local and state doctors are weighing in on their concerns and hopes for more children to get their dose.

More than 7,000 children between the ages of five to eleven have received the Covid-19 vaccine in South Carolina. Doctors at MUSC say vaccines are still needed now more than ever to help combat any spread, especially with the holiday season approaching.