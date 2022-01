LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) -- More people in South Carolina are now eligible to register to vote. Starting this month, people who are 17-years-old but will be 18-years-old by election day can register to vote.

"In South Carolina, the legal registration age is 18, but you have to be 18 on election day," said Lynne West the Laurens County Director of Voter Registration & Elections.