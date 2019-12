CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – As the year comes to a close, we are counting down the top 3 “most clicked” Lowcountry Eats segments of 2019 from counton2.com.

Today, we begin with number 3, from our summer food truck series, J & B’s Bucket List. Join us on News 2 Midday, News 2 at 5, and counton2.com for a look at this popular kitchen on wheels.