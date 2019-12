SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) –

As the year comes to a close, we are counting down the top 3 “most clicked” Lowcountry Eats segments of 2019 from counton2.com.

Next up on the list is Miles & Jun Yakitori! Join us on News 2 Midday, News 2 at 5, and counton2.com and take another trip with Josh to this Summerville favorite.