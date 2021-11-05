News 2 viewers share their favorite doughnut spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Happy National Doughnut Day! Looking to celebrate today or this weekend? Whether you like plain-glazed, sprinkles, or frosted, these favorite Lowcountry doughnut shops are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Local favorites:
- Duck Donuts – 1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd STE 16B, Charleston, SC 29407
From sweet to savory, Duck Donuts in West Ashley has a doughnut for everyone! Try one of their fan favorites like Bacon in the Sun or Blueberry Pancake or opt for a seasonal creation like Apple Pie or Pumpkin Roll. Duck Donuts also offers a twist on the classic breakfast sandwhich, with all the fixings (bacon, egg, sausage, and cheese) but on a glazed donut instead of bread.
- Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts – 481 King St, Charleston, SC
Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts in downtown Charleston changes their menu weekly, so every visit you can expect something different. Each week, the shop offers 12 different flavors to choose from. Some recent flavors include Apple Butter, Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast, and Vegan Salted Caramel Old Fashioned. Don’t feel like leaving the house? Glazed also delivers!
National Chains
- Krispy Kreme
For one day ONLY, on November 5, Krispy Kreme locations across the country will be turning on the Chocolate Glaze waterfall!
Honorable Mentions: Donut Connection in Goose Creek
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!