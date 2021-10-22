News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry bakeries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Happy Friday! Looking to treat yourself this weekend? Visit one of these favorite local bakeries for cookies, cupcakes, and pastries galore!

North Charleston

  • Evo Craft Bakery  
  • Daddy’s Girls Bakery

Summerville

  • Swank Desserts
  • Charleston Bakery & Delicatessen

West Ashley

  • Wildflour Pastry
  • Grey Ghost Bakery

James Island/ Johns Island

  • Normandy Farms Artisan Bakery
  • Baguette Magic

Downtown Charleston

  • Sugar Bakeshop
  • La Pâtisserie

Mt. Pleasant

  • Kudzu Bakery and Market
  • Saveurs du Monde
  • Cupcake DownSouth

Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!

