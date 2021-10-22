News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry bakeries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Happy Friday! Looking to treat yourself this weekend? Visit one of these favorite local bakeries for cookies, cupcakes, and pastries galore!
North Charleston
- Evo Craft Bakery
- Daddy’s Girls Bakery
Summerville
- Swank Desserts
- Charleston Bakery & Delicatessen
West Ashley
- Wildflour Pastry
- Grey Ghost Bakery
James Island/ Johns Island
- Normandy Farms Artisan Bakery
- Baguette Magic
Downtown Charleston
- Sugar Bakeshop
- La Pâtisserie
Mt. Pleasant
- Kudzu Bakery and Market
- Saveurs du Monde
- Cupcake DownSouth
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!