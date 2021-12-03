News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry bars and pubs

Lowcountry Eats

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s National Bartenders Day! Raise a glass to all the mixologists out there as you visit News 2 viewers’ favorite bars and pubs in the Lowcountry.

Mount Pleasant

  • Crafty Draught
  • The Windjammer

Downtown Charleston

  • The Rooftop at the Vendue
  • Henry’s on the Market

Summerville

  • The Celtic Knot Pub
  • The Ice House

North Charleston

  • Firefly Distillery
  • Rusty Bull Brewery
  • Neighborhood Taphouse

West Ashley/ Johns Island

  • Tin Roof
  • Stones Throw Tavern

James Island/ Folly Beach

  • Charleston Pour House
  • Sand Dollar Social Club
  • Lowlife Bar

Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!

