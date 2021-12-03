News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry bars and pubs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s National Bartenders Day! Raise a glass to all the mixologists out there as you visit News 2 viewers’ favorite bars and pubs in the Lowcountry.
Mount Pleasant
- Crafty Draught
- The Windjammer
Downtown Charleston
- The Rooftop at the Vendue
- Henry’s on the Market
Summerville
- The Celtic Knot Pub
- The Ice House
North Charleston
- Firefly Distillery
- Rusty Bull Brewery
- Neighborhood Taphouse
West Ashley/ Johns Island
- Tin Roof
- Stones Throw Tavern
James Island/ Folly Beach
- Charleston Pour House
- Sand Dollar Social Club
- Lowlife Bar
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!