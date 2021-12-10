News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry breweries

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) - Myrtle Beach Safari owner 'Doc' Antle denied all allegations made in a new three-part docuseries that premiered on Netflix Friday, called "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story".

The people featured in the show, many of which either worked with Antle or had relationships with him when he lived in Virginia in the 1980s, accused him of having sexual relationships with multiple minors, conspired to forge the signature of a 15-year-old's father in order to become legally married to her, physically abused multiple women and used deceptive financial practices as it relates to a fundraising organization.