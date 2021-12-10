News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry breweries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Ales, lagers, and sours, oh my! Home to more than 30 breweries (and more on the way!), there’s no shortage of places to get your beer fix in the Lowcountry. Today, in honor of National Lager Day, we share News 2 viewers’ top brewery picks in the area.
- Fam’s Brewing– James Island
2. Low Tide Brewing– Johns Island
3. Holy City Brewing- North Charleston
4. Tideland Brewing– North Charleston
5. Edmund’s Oast– Downtown Charleston
Honorable Mentions:
- Charlestowne Fermentory
- Coast Brewery
- Commonhouse Aleworks
- Freehouse Brewery
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!