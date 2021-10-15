News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry coffee shops

CHARLESTON, S.C.- On Monday, we asked you to weigh in on your favorite place to grab coffee in the Lowcountry. The weekend is the perfect time to treat yourself, so here’s a look at the spots you voted for:
Summerville/Goose Creek
- Coastal Coffee Roasters
- Ra Coffee Company
North Charleston
- Lodi Coffee
- Evo Craft Bakery
West Ashley/ Johns Island
- Charleston Coffee Exchange
- Wildflour Pastry
James Island/ Folly Beach
- Muddy Waters Coffee Bar
- Black Magic Cafe
Mt. Pleasant
- Vintage Coffee Cafe
- Brown Fox Coffee
Downtown Charleston
- Bitty and Beau’s
- Kudu Coffee and Craft Beer
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!