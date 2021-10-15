News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry coffee shops

Lowcountry Eats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C.- On Monday, we asked you to weigh in on your favorite place to grab coffee in the Lowcountry. The weekend is the perfect time to treat yourself, so here’s a look at the spots you voted for:

Summerville/Goose Creek

  • Coastal Coffee Roasters
  • Ra Coffee Company

North Charleston

  • Lodi Coffee
  • Evo Craft Bakery

West Ashley/ Johns Island

  • Charleston Coffee Exchange
  • Wildflour Pastry

James Island/ Folly Beach

  • Muddy Waters Coffee Bar
  • Black Magic Cafe

Mt. Pleasant

  • Vintage Coffee Cafe
  • Brown Fox Coffee

Downtown Charleston

  • Bitty and Beau’s
  • Kudu Coffee and Craft Beer

Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES