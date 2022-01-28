News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry smoothie spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing refreshes quite like a smoothie. Whether you like a blend of fruits, green smoothie, or protein-packed, there are plenty of options that will quench your thirst and fill your empty stomach.

Today we share News 2 viewers top picks for juices and smoothies in the Lowcountry:

1. Clean Juice– Downtown Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley

2. Beech– Downtown Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Daniel Island, and James Island

3. Juiceria Smoothie Bar and Cafe– Goose Creek

4. Blend Juice Bar– Mt. Pleasant

5. Huriyali– Downtown Charleston

Honorable Mentions

TASI Bites and Blends

843 Nutrition

Juice Bar MC

Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!