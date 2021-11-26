News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry sports bars

Lowcountry Eats

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s college football rivalry week so we asked News 2 viewers to share their favorite spots in the Lowcountry to catch a game!

Summerville/ Goose Creek

  • Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – 200 Front St, Summerville, SC 29486
  • Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar – 114 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483
  • Sapphire’s – 203-B N Goose Creek Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Johns Island/ West Ashley

  • Tattooed Moose – 3328 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
  • The Roost Bar N’ Grille – 825 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

James Island/ Folly Beach

  • Bohemian Bull – 1531 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
  • Garage 75 – 1175 Folly Road Suite G Charleston, SC 29412

Mt. Pleasant

  • Dog and Duck – 624 Long Point Rd A, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
  • Charleston Sports Pub – 1909 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

Downtown Charleston

  • The Griffon – 18 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401
  • Charleston Beer Works – 480 King St, Charleston, SC 29403

Honorable Mentions

  • Home Team BBQ (West Ashley, Downtown, Sullivan’s Island)
  • Mac’s Place (Downtown Charleston)

Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES