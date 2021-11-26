News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry sports bars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s college football rivalry week so we asked News 2 viewers to share their favorite spots in the Lowcountry to catch a game!
Summerville/ Goose Creek
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – 200 Front St, Summerville, SC 29486
- Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar – 114 Central Ave, Summerville, SC 29483
- Sapphire’s – 203-B N Goose Creek Blvd, Goose Creek, SC 29445
Johns Island/ West Ashley
- Tattooed Moose – 3328 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
- The Roost Bar N’ Grille – 825 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
James Island/ Folly Beach
- Bohemian Bull – 1531 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
- Garage 75 – 1175 Folly Road Suite G Charleston, SC 29412
Mt. Pleasant
- Dog and Duck – 624 Long Point Rd A, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
- Charleston Sports Pub – 1909 N Hwy 17, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
Downtown Charleston
- The Griffon – 18 Vendue Range, Charleston, SC 29401
- Charleston Beer Works – 480 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
Honorable Mentions
- Home Team BBQ (West Ashley, Downtown, Sullivan’s Island)
- Mac’s Place (Downtown Charleston)
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!