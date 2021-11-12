News 2 viewers share their favorite pizza places

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s National Pizza with the Works Day! Celebrate tonight by grabbing a slice (or the whole pie!) from one of these pizza places that Lowcountry locals can’t get enough of.

Downtown Charleston

  • D’Allesandro’s Pizza –  229 St Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403
  • Pizzeria di Giovanni – 40 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401

North Charleston

  • EVO Pizzeria – 1075 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
  • Park Pizza –  1028 E Montague Ave, Charleston, SC 29405

Summerville

  • Antica Napoli Pizzeria – 4650 Ladson Rd STE 210, Summerville, SC 29485
  • Benny Mazzetto’s – 111 S Main St, Summerville, SC 29483
  • Wicked Crust – 1201 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485

West Ashley

  • Frothy Beard Brewing – 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407
  • Slice Co – 1662 Savannah Hwy #202, Charleston, SC 29407

Mt. Pleasant

  • Grimaldi’s Pizzeria – 1244 Belk Dr, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
  • Paisano’s Pizza Grill – 1798 Ashley River Rd, West Ashley, SC 29407

James Island/ Folly Beach/ Johns Island

  • Crust Wood Fired Pizza – 1956 Maybank Hwy #B, Charleston, SC 29412
  • Fam’s Brewing – 1291 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

Honorable Mentions

  • Andolini’s (West Ashley)
  • King’s Pizza (Moncks Corner)
  • Red Brick Pizza (Cottageville)
  • Coastal Crust (James Island, Mt. Pleasant)
  • Donatos (Summerville)
  • Hollywood Pizza (Hollywood)
  • Christina’s Pizza & Subs (Ridgeville)
  • Tony’s Famous Pizza (Georgetown)

Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!

