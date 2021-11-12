News 2 viewers share their favorite pizza places

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s National Pizza with the Works Day! Celebrate tonight by grabbing a slice (or the whole pie!) from one of these pizza places that Lowcountry locals can’t get enough of.
Downtown Charleston
- D’Allesandro’s Pizza – 229 St Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403
- Pizzeria di Giovanni – 40 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401
North Charleston
- EVO Pizzeria – 1075 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405
- Park Pizza – 1028 E Montague Ave, Charleston, SC 29405
Summerville
- Antica Napoli Pizzeria – 4650 Ladson Rd STE 210, Summerville, SC 29485
- Benny Mazzetto’s – 111 S Main St, Summerville, SC 29483
- Wicked Crust – 1201 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC 29485
West Ashley
- Frothy Beard Brewing – 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407
- Slice Co – 1662 Savannah Hwy #202, Charleston, SC 29407
Mt. Pleasant
- Grimaldi’s Pizzeria – 1244 Belk Dr, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464
- Paisano’s Pizza Grill – 1798 Ashley River Rd, West Ashley, SC 29407
James Island/ Folly Beach/ Johns Island
- Crust Wood Fired Pizza – 1956 Maybank Hwy #B, Charleston, SC 29412
- Fam’s Brewing – 1291 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
Honorable Mentions
- Andolini’s (West Ashley)
- King’s Pizza (Moncks Corner)
- Red Brick Pizza (Cottageville)
- Coastal Crust (James Island, Mt. Pleasant)
- Donatos (Summerville)
- Hollywood Pizza (Hollywood)
- Christina’s Pizza & Subs (Ridgeville)
- Tony’s Famous Pizza (Georgetown)
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!