News 2 viewers share their favorite sandwich spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Happy Friday! Need lunch inspiration? Check out these local favorite sandwich spots!

Summerville

  • East Bay Deli Summerville
  • Philly’s Cheesesteaks

North Charleston

  • Boxcar Betty’s
  • Evo Craft Bakery

West Ashley/ Johns Island

  • Tattooed Moose
  • Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop

James Island/ Folly Beach

  • Yous Guys Sandwich Shop
  • Ladles

Mount Pleasant

  • Five Loaves Cafe
  • Mozzo Deli

Downtown

  • Brown Dog Deli
  • Ted’s Butcherblock

Honorable Mentions

  • Derek’s (Summerville)
  • Bear E Patch Cafe West (North Charleston)
  • Ye Olde Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe (West Ashley and Mount Pleasant)

Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!

