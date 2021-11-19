News 2 viewers share their favorite sandwich spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Happy Friday! Need lunch inspiration? Check out these local favorite sandwich spots!
Summerville
- East Bay Deli Summerville
- Philly’s Cheesesteaks
North Charleston
- Boxcar Betty’s
- Evo Craft Bakery
West Ashley/ Johns Island
- Tattooed Moose
- Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop
James Island/ Folly Beach
- Yous Guys Sandwich Shop
- Ladles
Mount Pleasant
- Five Loaves Cafe
- Mozzo Deli
Downtown
- Brown Dog Deli
- Ted’s Butcherblock
Honorable Mentions
- Derek’s (Summerville)
- Bear E Patch Cafe West (North Charleston)
- Ye Olde Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe (West Ashley and Mount Pleasant)
Be on the lookout for Monday’s poll so you can have your say on the best spots in the Lowcountry!