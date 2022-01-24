Vote for your favorite place to grab a smoothie in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s Monday which means it’s time for you to have your say on your favorite spots in the Lowcountry. Nearly half of all Americans said eating healthier was one of their New Year’s resolutions so we want to know your favorite place to grab a juice or a smoothie.

Note: Poll options are based on the highest-rated spots according to Yelp.

Note: Mobile app users, click here to vote

Check back on Friday for a look at News 2 viewers’ favorite spots.

Don’t see your favorite? Let me know on Twitter @SophieBramsWCBD for a chance to have your favorite included on our honorable mentions list!