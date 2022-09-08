CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The world is remembering Queen Elizabeth II who led the United Kingdom through the aftermath of World War II until Thursday. The impacts of her death are being felt even here in Charleston.

Queen Elizabeth died today at the age of 96. King Charles III took the throne, but it will be a long time until Britain’s longest-serving monarch is forgotten.

Millions of people across the world and in the Lowcountry say they admired her style, grace, and service.

“Queen Elizabeth lived through the most momentous period in modern British history,” says Dr. Richard Bodeck, a Professor of History at the College of Charleston.

“Seeing the life of that much service and commitment and duty, seeing that end is very sad,” says Dr. Katherine Grenier, a Professor of History at The Citadel.

Dr. Bodeck says Queen Elizabeth led England through pivotal moments, through triumphs and downfalls.

“She did all of this with an incredible amount of dignity and self-possession,” says Dr. Bodeck.

Dr. Katherine Grenier specializes in British history at The Citadel and says this could usher in a new chapter for the country.

“She was the sovereign of 14 countries. Not all of them may not want to keep him as sovereign,” says Dr. Bodeck.

Friday morning on the Today Show, NBC will have full coverage starting at 7 a.m. from London.