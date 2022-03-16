MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Changing the clocks could become a thing of the past.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act which would make daylight saving time permanent. This means we wouldn’t switch to standard time in the winter months.

“What would happen here, is in the morning, in the dead of winter, our sun wouldn’t come up until after 8 am. We’re talking like late November through much of January even into early February, you’re looking at an 8 am or later sunrise,” explained Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

On the flip side, he said the sun would set after 6 pm in the winter, if daylight saving time was year-round.

We are currently in daylight saving time after pushing forward on Sunday. Aside from changes in when the sun rises and sets, Dr. Valerie Scott with Roper St. Francis said changing the clocks twice a year has an impact on health.

“When we switch from standard time to daylight saving time, you lose an hour. That hour of lost sleep is what causes most of the problems,” said Dr. Scott. “We do see an uptick in cardiovascular disease such as stroke and heart attack during the week following the switch.”

Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol said having sunshine during the evening commute could help first responders and drivers.

“It’s a pretty common fact, people seem to have an easier time during daylight hours than nighttime hours,” said Pye.

The bill now heads to the House and then President Joe Biden’s desk. If passed, it will go into effect in 2023.