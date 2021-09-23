Lowcountry first responders, victims services to benefit from $32M in federal funding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today a $32 million grant going to agencies and non-profits across the state. $8.2 million of the funding, is going to help those who are victims of crime right here in the Lowcountry.

“We want this community to know that people are ready and willing to serve them should they ever find themselves in an unfortunate position of being a victim or survivor of a crime,” says AG Wilson.

Almost $6 million of the grant money is going to agencies in Charleston County such as Charleston Police Department, MUSC, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

“This grant program it is going to go to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking. Any crime you can imagine this will be going to go serve the community,” AG Wilson says.

The money will help victims with resources such as evidence based therapists, specialized law enforcement and nurse examiners to help rape victims. State representatives like Wendell Gilliard says he is grateful for such a push of funds from the nation’s capitol.

“These types of agencies really make a difference in South Carolina and that money will be well spent,” Gilliard says.

SC is one of the state’s that leads the nation with crimes, such as domestic violence, but the AG hopes these funds will help build more relationships with victims getting help, in the Lowcountry.

“There’s an army of people here who are ready give you hope and help you get to the other side,” AG Wilson says.

Representative Gilliard says, this federal help goes beyond the funding.

“We can develop relationships through these leaders in the community that knows these victims. I think when we put all those things together, it works better,” Gilliard says.

Through the rest of the state’s federal funding, agencies in Dorchester County will receive almost $700,000 and agencies in Berkeley County will receive $50,000.