NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the Lowcountry Food Bank’s 40th anniversary of serving millions across the Lowcountry, and food bank leaders say it’s amazing to see how far they’ve come since they first opened their doors in 1983.

“As we reach this milestone,” Lowcountry Food Bank Board Chair Monica Scott said, “it’s the opportunity to celebrate but also to reflect on the many issues that our neighbors experiencing food insecurity face every single day.”

The food bank’s CEO Nick Osborne says they’ve grown from distributing 140,000 lbs. of food in their first year to distributing 40 million lbs. last year.

“Over 40 percent of the food that we’re distributing is fresh produce,” Osborne said, “which is contributing to that nutrition, that energy and that support for people’s lives.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says the food bank has had an unprecedented impact in the area.

“I can’t think of an organization with a 40-year track record who has done more to help those in need in the Lowcountry of South Carolina,” Tecklenburg said.

And while Thursday’s celebration highlighted all of the food bank’s accomplishments over the last 40 years, leaders say they’re already looking forward to the years ahead.

“What is that role for us in the future?” Osborne said. “What does the future hold for us, and therefore, what’s our strategy for the next three years? Not only to address issues of hunger and food insecurity, but also to address some of those root causes. What are the root causes that lie behind why we have so many people in our community facing hunger and food insecurity.”

To learn more about how you can volunteer, donate or utilize the services provided by the Lowcountry Food Bank, visit their website.