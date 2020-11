JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a drive-through food distribution event in Johns Island.

The distribution will take place at Haut Gap Middle School located at 1861 Bohicket Road.

One food box will be given per household and only a maximum of two food boxes will be given per car. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The distribution will be on Saturday, November 7 at 10:00 am.