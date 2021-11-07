Lowcountry group, State Representative raise money to help Haiti

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Relief efforts for Haiti are underway here in the Lowcountry after a devastating earthquake shook the country back in August.

Just a few months ago, South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard gathered a group of local church members, activists, and others from the community to form “Friends of Haiti.”

Gilliard said the group has raised over $25,000 that will go directly to the Red Cross in Haiti to help with recovery efforts following the earthquake and violence, he said plagues the nation.

“We need to open the doors to our Haitian brothers and sisters. Whether long term or short term. We should offer up residents to them until we can help and put this country in the right direction,” Gilliard said.

On Sunday, the president of the Haiti National Red Cross, Dr. Guiteau Jean-Pierre was in Charleston to receive the donations. He said the funds can help with a number of issues.

“Water, health, food, and rebuild, help the people with the rebuilding process. Whatever we are receiving, is contributing to this process,” Jean-Pierre explained.

He said he hopes with some international help, Haiti will get back to the way it once was.

“Haiti is in a very difficult situation. Nobody wants their nation to stay like that.”

If you would like to donate, Representative Gilliard said donations can be mailed directly using the information below:

“Make check payable to:

Croix-Rouge Haïtienne Projects de DVLP

Please note on this information on your check: Account #10 200 9420

SWIFT Code: SOGHHTPP

Send Your donation to:

Sogebank

284 Autoroute de Delmas, 30 Delmas

Account 10 200 9420”