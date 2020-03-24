Lowcountry hair salons remain open despite Coronavirus; salon owner concerned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We are already feeling the effects of the Coronavirus on stores, restaurants and local businesses. However, one industry that has been hit particularly is hair salons.

Mallory Dunn is the owner of Tresses Salon in Mount Pleasant. She’s now closed the salon’s doors temporarily to keep her clients and employees safe.

“I was really concerned about it because 2 of my employees are pregnant, and they’re at a higher risk. But then I’m also concerned because I know that they need to be able to provide for their families. In my opinion, I think people’s health and safety for our clients as well is more important than money,” says Dunn.

Considering that there’s no way to practice safe social distancing while doing hair, nails and other personal care services, she’s concerned that others aren’t following the same protocols.





Many salons in the Lowcountry have remained open during this time with shortened hours. Dunn thinks that those staying open are simply making it harder on those who aren’t.

“There’s a great number of people out there who are still taking clients. It’s impacting us because it makes us feel like we are sacrificing and losing lots of revenue,” says Dunn. “It’s infuriating because we’re doing this to stop it; we want to be able to get back to work as soon as possible.”

Unfortunately, Dunn believes that it’s going to take more than her voice being heard to stop salons from operating. She’s concerned that there isn’t already legislation in place to protect people who work in the Personal Care Industry.

“I think that we need to get the legislation and our representatives involved in trying to address our industry as a whole. Because it is not fair when you have to make that call on your own, it is a hard decision. But we have to be a little more selfless and think about the big picture,” she says.

Dunn also understands that it’s tempting for clients to book an appointment during this stressful time. “The first thing that’s going to make you feel better is to look better,” she says. She shared a few tips to help extend the life of your hair between appointments.

Don’t cut your hair at home (no matter how badly cabin fever hits) Use dry shampoo; especially for blondes this can blend out roots If you must color your hair at home, use a temporary touch-up kit

She reccomends not making a hasty decision in a time of boredom; because it will cost a lot more to fix it in the future. To stay updated on her salon, click here.