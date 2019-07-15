Lowcountry Hobbies: Car Enthusiast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- This week we are talking about hobbies you do in your spare time. First up is Tres Bennett, a local car enthusiast with a pretty neat collection.

From a young age, Bennett says he was drawn to fixer-uppers. His collection includes:

‘71 Chevy truck

‘66 Chevy truck

‘63 Suburban

‘68 FJ Toyota Land Cruiser

‘76 Ford Bronco

Bennett says he’s a weekend mechanic at best, he actually owns a gym called “Tres Gym”. Buying, fixing, and selling cars is something he does in his free time.

“Its mindless creativity that has no stress to it and is enjoying and relaxing and soothing and keeps me stress free”.

His goal is to get these cars back to their glory days. He says he wants them to drive like new but with an old look.

“It’s very rewarding to take them from something you see in a junk yard setting and bring them back to life”.

Most of his collection is for sale for the right price.

“Obviously you can’t be silly if someone wants to buy it and offers you the right money but a lot of times you do get attached to them and when you see them go it’s sort of sad”.

So if you’re in the market for a hobby, Bennett says go find one.