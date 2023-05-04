CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Hospitals across the nation, and in the Lowcountry, are being graded on their patient safety.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Spring 2023 results were released this week, showing how nearly 3,000 hospitals are performing in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. Leapfrog, which is a national watchdog organization, assigns letter grades based on 30+ national performance measures.

“It covers everything from how well we prevent infections and injuries and falls, but more importantly it evaluates the systems that we have in place to make sure that we’re set up for success to always provide safe patient care,” said Christina Oh, the President and CEO of Trident Health.

Below are the overall grades given to Lowcountry hospitals in the order listed on the Hospital Safety Grade website.

Medical University of South Carolina University Medical Center: C Roper Hospital: A East Cooper Medical Center: B Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital: A Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital: A Trident Medical Center: A Summerville Medical Center: A Roper St. Francis Hospital – Berkeley: A

“We’re one of the very few health systems of our size, across the entire country that can say today, ‘every one of our hospitals has received an ‘A,’” said Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare.

According to Leapfrog, MUSC University Medical Center scored “worse than average” in 16 out of the 32 areas measured, Roper Hospital scored “worse than average” in eight areas, and Trident Medical Center scored “worse than average” in 10 areas.

MUSC released the following statement to News 2:

“MUSC welcomes the opportunity to show the public where we are succeeding and where there are opportunities for improvement. In an organization our size, it’s hard to capture an entire representation of our health care system with a single letter grade. We continue striving to provide the best health care possible for patients across South Carolina.”

Leapfrog said South Carolina was among the top ten states with the highest percentage of “A” hospitals.