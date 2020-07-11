Lowcountry law enforcement leaders team up for food distribution in Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston and Charleston Police Departments are teaming up to distribute food to the community this weekend.

The drive-through food distribution is sponsored by JustServe, The Salvation Army, the North Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston Police Department.

The distribution will be held in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott parking lot, located on 4770 Goer Drive, and at Brittlebank Park on Saturday, July 11 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm.