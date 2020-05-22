Lowcountry law enforcement prepared for increased boater traffic, MAGA Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One Lowcountry group is planning a Regatta on the Charleston Harbor. A Make America Great Again (MAGA) event is expected to draw hundreds, possibly even thousands of boats for a parade on the Charleston Harbor.

The Charleston Police Department says it’s taking steps to keep everyone safe. “It is our role to make sure it is done safely and so we’re going to be paying very close attention to that,” says City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

The Charleston MAGA event is set to begin on Sunday in the Charleston Harbor at 12:30 and end in Shem Creek. City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says area agencies are working together ahead of the weekend.

“There’s been a lot of discussion, SCDNR is a big part of that process and all of our other partners,” says Chief Reynolds.

Executive Director of Lowcountry Up is Good William Hamilton says his Political Activist Group believes now is the wrong time for a large event.

“If there five hundred boats all at once then there are not going to be enough Sheriff Boats to help them,” says Hamilton.

Chief Reynolds says he’s excited to have more boaters on the water but says safety will remain the top priority.

“A lot ways to boat safely and we want to emphasize have personal flotation devices, making sure that people are not out drinking and driving,” says Chief Reynolds.

Chief Reynolds says boaters can expect to see a higher number of units patrolling local waterways.

“We’re going to be out, all of our partners, police departments, fire departments, all of our marine patrol units,” says Chief Reynolds.

The event will kickoff on Saturday and end on Shem Creek. News 2 will have coverage this of weekends event. For more information you can follow us on air and online.