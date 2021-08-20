Lowcountry lawmakers and doctors support local decision making on masks mandates in schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Local representatives want South Carolina leaders to meet for a special session at the Statehouse as they fear the spread of the virus will continue to be a detriment to our schools.

“We’re just going in the wrong direction,” says says State Representative Wendell Gilliard.

Some state representatives are fighting for a change on the states current ban on masks mandates in schools.

“This isn’t about winning political points. This is about keeping our most vulnerable safe and that’s our young people,” says State Representative JA Moore.

The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control is now asking for state law makers to allow local decision making-regarding masks mandates in schools. Dr. Kenneth Perry with Trident Medical Center says this recommendation would help the surge of the Delta variant he has seen especially in younger patients.

“It shows that we are not getting the information out to people well enough. Especially from the medical community on how serious this stuff is,” says Dr. Perry.

With the state’s Proviso 1.108 in place of masks mandates being prohibited in public schools, representatives Wendell Gilliard and JA Moore want to hold a special session at the Statehouse to rework the current law.

“It’s the wrong course at this time and we have to correct it. This isn’t about politics for me this is about peoples lives,” says Moore.

“We need a special session. We need to get back to the drawing board just like I requested months ago,” says Gilliard.

They hope with DHEC’S decision, they can work with school districts to help combat the virus from spreading.

“It’s a rude awakening, but we must act and we must act now,” says Gilliard.

Charleston County School District is discussing their plans regarding mask mandates at their schools on Monday.