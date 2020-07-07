Lowcountry leaders say municipalities are seeing higher compliance with mask mandates

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Area leaders say they saw better compliance of mask mandates and ordinances that took effect across much of the Lowcountry just before the holiday weekend. Businesses owners say they are also doing everything they can to follow those mandates.

One business owner says his restaurant is doing everything it can to take care of customers. Lowcountry leaders say compliance issues have been few and far between, among those leaders are Isle of Palms Chief of Police Kevin Cornett and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

“For the most part it’s not been bad at all,” says Chief Cornett. “We’ve had very few calls where individuals weren’t wearing a mask.”

“Pretty good,” says Haynie. “I was out myself and the places I went, I saw a marked increase.”

On the Isle of Palms, Chief Cornett says most wore masks over a busy weekend. Cornett says there has been confusion over where masks are required, saying masks are not required on the beach unless social distancing isn’t possible.

“When you’re unable to social distance is when we ask you to wear a mask,” says Chief Cornett.

And while leaders have been focused on education and compliance, Kent Frits, owner of Art’s Bar and Grill in Mount Pleasant, says he’s making sure customers and employees alike stay safe.

“We’ve been very careful from day one,” says Frits. “Our employees always wear masks, front of the house, back of the house, all the time.”

Frits says after a brief closing, employees are focused on practicing social distancing and wearing masks when needed.

“Well it’s more about the masks at this point,” says Frits. “No one can enter the building, which is a closed air space, no one can enter even to go to the bathroom without a mask on.”

Most Lowcountry leaders including Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston, Dan Riccio, say while most have complied with the mandate, the city’s entertainment district could do better.

“We’re reaching out to the businesses because we’ve noticed [at] several locations, they had their masks on but they were really loose,” says Riccio.

All municipalities say they are focusing on education.

“Voluntary compliance or a general nudging from the town is much better than wielding a big stick and trying to get anybody in trouble,” says Haynie.

They are hoping to convey a simple message:

“At the end of the day, if it can keep you safe or keep somebody else safe,” says Chief Cornett. “Make sure you wear your mask.”

Riccio says the Livability Department, tasked with enforcing compliance, is assembling a three- person team consisting of a code enforcement officer, a police officer, and an individual from the Fire Marshal’s office, to walk through the entertainment district on weekend nights to encourage businesses and customers to wear masks.