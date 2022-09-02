LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jackson, Mississippi continues to face a water crisis and people across the nation are working to ship bottled water to those impacted, including people who live in the Lowcountry.

News 2 spoke with Lathaniel Ford who is collecting cases of water to be shipped to Jackson next week.

A call for help for residents of Jackson who have been without clean water for weeks.

Record rainfall and subsequent flooding last week in Jackson has contributed to the water crisis that has left the state’s capital city of more than 160,000 residents without clean water.

“From talking to a pastor already there,” Ford said, “he actually said that the city was under a boil water advisory for the last month because of outdated pipes. So when the flood came, it just kind of made a bad situation, worse.”

Ford says Pastor Kevin Reid of a church in Jackson tells him they are in dire need of donations.

“Literally everything they use from bathing,” Ford said, “cooking, drinking has to be given to them through water. Water bottles, cases of water.”

And Ford was moved to take action.

“A Holy Spirit said, ‘Send water.’” he said. “So, within 24 hours, I was able to make contacts with different individuals that jumped on board.”

Those individuals jumped on board to help him organize a water donation drive.

“It’s a tragedy that we’re living in 2022,” Ford said, “and we still have areas in the United States that still has to deal with something as simple as not having clean drinking water.”

Ford will be collecting cases of water until Tuesday, then they will be trucked to Jackson.

“To my fellow Charlestonians and my fellow South Carolinians,” he said, “if you’re here locally, come by the office, drop the water off, do whatever you can. And I just urge you to participate and take part, and I’m certain the people in Mississippi will be greatly appreciative.”

All donated cases of water can be dropped off at Dream Realty S.C. in Ladson.

A flyer for the Water Drive for Jackson, Mississippi can be found below: