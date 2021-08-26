Lowcountry music venues adding new protocols in place and postponing events due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gaillard Center is now requiring vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of events. Guests will also be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

“We have just been itching to get inside the building and be with our patrons again,” says Lissa Frenkel, President and CEO of the Gaillard Center.

Frenkel says live performances are back with enhanced precautions.

“We feel that the only way that we keep these large gatherings happening is implementing safety protocols like this is to make sure we can all be safe gathering,” says Frenkel.

Frenkel says these decisions were made following the advice of local medical leaders as well as 40,000 public comments urging the facility to implement these new protocols.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control believes more businesses across the state may implement more protocols as the Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval.

“We do anticipate continued increase of businesses requiring the vaccine going forward could be likely due to the FDA approval,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, with DHEC.

The Gaillard Center is hosting a vaccine clinic giving away free tickets for people to attend the Lowcountry Jazz Festival as an incentive.

“It’s really important to us and I think it’s the maintenance for our mission for our community that we continue,” says Frenkel.

As the Gaillard Center keeps their shows running some venues are opting out amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Firefly distilleries is postponing a portion of their “Live at Firefly” shows due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases saying, “the safety and interest of the community, artists, sponsors, vendors, and employees is of the utmost importance.”