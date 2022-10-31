CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Halloween celebrations happened all across the area as trick-or-treaters took to the streets. Local police departments say they stepped up patrols to ensure safety. For some neighborhoods, it’s a tradition they look forward to every year.

For some, planning their next Halloween costumes and decoration theme for their yard starts months in advance. For many kids, the excitement over mountains of free candy also starts months in advance. The shared loved is something that brings so many together every year.

“We do Halloween, and we do it big, it gets bigger every year,” says Steven Bone. Bone and his wife Erica have gone all-out decorating their West Ashley house for the big day for the last several years.

Clowns, goblins, jokers, and princesses, it’s Halloween at its finest for the Bones’ neighborhood.

“It’s for the families and the kids, and the traffic through here for the last two weeks is crazy,” says Bone. “We just enjoy having people stopping by to say hello.”

But when the mummies and zombies come out to play, you’ll want to make sure you get your treat fast or you might get stuck with only a trick.

“Last year, we ran out at six hundred pieces, and that was one per kid,” says a neighbor and friend of the Bones. “By 8:30 or 8:40, we were all out of candy last year, so it’s pretty intense. We have more this year, so we’ll see if we break the record or not.”

Neighborhoods across the Lowcountry spend time converting their yards into graveyards and haunted houses each year, from Dead Man’s disco to a creepy carnival.

“We just try to do something fun,” says the neighbor. “The kids love it; everybody in the neighborhood loves it. In our cul de sac, we all get together, do different themes, and we just have a great time.”

The families say it’s all to see who can attract the biggest crowd.

“It means the world because like I said, we’re doing it for the kids so to see all of these children here enjoying it, it just means the world to me,” says another neighbor of the Bones. “Have fun, trick or treat and have a good time!”

The Bone’s display collects donations for Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Last year, they raised over a hundred thousand dollars and are hoping to double that number this year.