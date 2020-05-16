Lowcountry nonprofit to distribute free food to the public in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle Cares, a South Carolina non-profit that assists people in the Lowcountry who struggle with food insecurity, plans to distribute food to the community amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
They will distribute wholesome produce and meat to the community for free on Saturday, May 16 at 10:30 AM.
The distribution will take place in the parking lot of the North Charleston Marriott at 4770 Goer Drive.
“We believe people have enough to worry about now, such as health, finances, child care, employment and how to pay simple bills. We’re trying to put food in the hands of people while maintaining safety. To do this, we have to change our methods of distribution. Volunteers will direct traffic into a line. Food will be delivered per family size directly to your vehicles. In order to minimize human contact, clients will be asked to remain in their cars.”Joe Schmitt, Communications Director