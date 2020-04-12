Lowcountry Nurse headed to New York City to help fight Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New York City has become a Coronavirus “hot spot” over the last several weeks, leaving leaders asking for help including from healthcare workers.

At the end of March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the call for healthcare workers from other states to help fight COVID-19 in his state. Many nurses are stepping up to answer the call including one from right here in the Lowcountry.

“I’m a nurse, we all want to help out and it was a big decision, a scary one that I didn’t take lightly,” says Lowcountry nurse Amanda Rybak.

Rybak is leaving to go to New York City on Sunday to fight Coronavirus in one of the country’s hardest hit areas.

“You know just do as much as we can and we take care of people,” says Rybak. “We save lives and I really want to help and make sure that we can help as many people as possible while we’re there.”

Rybak says she’s scared and knows how serious conditions are in New York hospitals but knows the help is desperately needed.

“A lot of nurses are going there and they are coming back early because they either get sick, exhausted, it’s mentally tough and there’s just no way to prepare for it.”

Since making the decision to go to New York, Rybak says some people in the Lowcountry have given her PPE supplies to help reduce her risk of contracting the virus.

“The support, it’s just great knowing there’s people who care, who want to help,” says Rybak. “Again, I really can’t put into words what it means to be a part of this community and have them support me the way that they have.”

Rybak believes healthcare professionals not only have a responsibility to care for the sick but to make these uncertain times less scary for those battling COVID-19.

“It’s definitely something great to be a part of and I think overall will be a life changing experience for any nurse or healthcare worker that goes,” says Rybak.

Rybak says less than 24 hours after posting about her trip to New York City in community group on Facebook, people were reaching out and dropping off PPE needed to fight COVID-19 on the front lines.