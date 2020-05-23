Lowcountry nursing facility receives zero-citation report for COVID-19 practices

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry nursing home was given a good review for their COVID-19 procedures and practices.

Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing in Mt. Pleasant announced that they have received a citation-free COVID-19 and general infection control inspection.

The inspection included state and federal officials reviewing policies and procedures, analyzing outcomes, interviewing staff and consumers, and observing practices of the facility.

Officials gave the facility accolades for “exceptionally well formulated and carried out plans and procedures” and issued a zero-citation report.

The zero-citation report was issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).