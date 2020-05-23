Lowcountry nursing facility receives zero-citation report for COVID-19 practices

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry nursing home was given a good review for their COVID-19 procedures and practices.
Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing in Mt. Pleasant announced that they have received a citation-free COVID-19 and general infection control inspection.
The inspection included state and federal officials reviewing policies and procedures, analyzing outcomes, interviewing staff and consumers, and observing practices of the facility.
Officials gave the facility accolades for “exceptionally well formulated and carried out plans and procedures” and issued a zero-citation report.
The zero-citation report was issued by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
“We are pleased to receive such an uplifting report and also thankful that we continue to have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our nursing center. We are working hard each and every day in serving our residents and the community”.Durena Stinson, Administrator, Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing