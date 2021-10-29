Lowcountry officials share ways to stay safe this Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As kids get ready to trick-or-treat this weekend, officials in the Lowcountry want to make sure they’re staying safe this Halloween.

Doctors and law enforcement officials said cars are the main concern on Halloween night.

Andrew Knapp with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should use caution and drive slowly, especially in residential areas.

Dr. Kay Durst is a family medicine doctor for Roper St. Francis. She told News 2, families should consider trick-or-treating in well-lit areas and should bring a flashlight with them. She also said it’s a good idea to inspect candy before eating it.

Aside from cars on the road, there are other concerns parents can be on the lookout for.

“Some kids just getting excited, putting candy in their mouth and running. They’re tripping over their costume or maybe choking,” Dr. Durst said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies will be patrolling neighborhoods and will be on the lookout for signs of DUI.