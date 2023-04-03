CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Between the Bridge Run, a festival and a tennis tournament, it was a weekend for the books in the Lowcountry.

“Starting with SEWE in February, it really rolls from one big event to another,” said Doug Warner, the Executive Vice President for Explore Charleston.

On Saturday, more than 27,000 runners and walkers packed the Ravenel Bridge for the 46th Annual Cooper River Bridge run.

“I mean, just anecdotally, you could feel and see the energy on the street, right, all weekend and all over our community. Hotel occupancy was really high as it always is for this week,” Warner told News 2.

The excitement was not limited to Downtown Charleston. This weekend was also the 50th Anniversary of the Flowertown Festival in Summerville. The three-day event is an important part of the bigger economic picture.

“The hospitality industry creates about 50,000 jobs in our community and adds about $10 billion a year in economic impact. And all of these festivals, events and activities are an important part of that calendar all year long,” Warner said.

Meanwhile on Daniel Island, the Credit One Charleston Open kicked off over the weekend. Nearby businesses like the New Realm Brewing Company are already feeling the impacts of the tennis tournament.

“On a scale of poor, average, good, great, stellar I think it was a great weekend. I would say our business definitely increased steadily. I’d say probably anywhere from 10-15% because of the stadium,” said Frankie Polanco, the General Manager at New Realm.

Warner said Explore Charleston doesn’t measure success by how many people are in town, but rather the economic footprint they’re leaving. He said more than 10,000 new jobs were created in the post-COVID era, despite 500,000 less visitors.