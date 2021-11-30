Lowcountry organizations emphasize the importance of Giving Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – November 30 is Giving Tuesday, a worldwide movement aimed at encouraging people to do good and give back.

Here in the Lowcountry, there are plenty of organizations to give back to including Neighbors Together.

Neighbors Together is a nonprofit in North Charleston that provides food, clothing, medical care, shelter, and other essentials to those in need.

As part of Giving Tuesday, organizers said an anonymous donor will match gifts up to $50,000.

According to members of Neighbors Together, 93 cents out of every dollar donated goes straight to programs helping the community.

“The money that’s donated today, Giving Tuesday, or any day of the week goes toward the programs of hunger, homelessness, health and wellness and job training,” said Leola McFadden, the Community Engagement Coordinator for Neighbors Together.

For other organizations like Camp Happy Days in Charleston, Giving Tuesday will help get them back on track after a tough year.

Camp Happy Days is a nonprofit that supports children battling cancer, along with their families. Organizers said the pandemic has greatly affected fundraising because they haven’t been able to hold in-person events.

Casey Nitsch is the Director of Advancement for Camp Happy Days. She said this Giving Tuesday is crucial in meeting future goals.

“We’re moving at the end of the month to a new facility so we’re fundraising to furnish that, to buy all of the play equipment and games that we’ll need to bring kids and families in there for the first time,” Nitsch said.

While Giving Tuesday is all about helping others, the Better Business Bureau said it attracts people who are hoping to do the opposite, like scammers.

Chris Hadley with the BBB said there are some red flags to look out for when donating to an organization. He said to avoid them if they are requesting payment by cash, gift cards or wire transfer.

Hadley advises eager donors to take some time to research the organization before giving.

“Do your homework, make sure you know who you’re doing business with because if you don’t know who you’re doing business with and there are issues, no one’s going to be able to help you,” Hadley said.