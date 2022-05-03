NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday is the Lowcountry Day of Giving, and non-profits across the area are participating.

On Tuesday, donations to Neighbors Together in North Charleston will be doubled up to $25,000 thanks to an anonymous donor.

Neighbors Together is a nonprofit that helps those who are struggling financially. They offer a number of services that involve hunger, health and wellness, homelessness, and economic development.

The organization is planning to launch a new Economic Mobility Program in June with the help of the money raised on Tuesday.

“So many folks are working minimum wage jobs that just can’t pay the rent and so we want to help them move ahead with their educational goals. Whether it’s getting their GED or whether it’s moving into a career that they’ve always dreamed about,” said Executive Director Kara Stewart.

Starting June 1, Neighbors Together is teaming up with Goodwill to roll out the first phase of the Economic Mobility Program. This includes one-on-one career counseling and job training. To sign up call 843-747-1788.

The Lowcountry Day of Giving lasts until midnight. You can donate here.

The donations don’t stop there. It’s also the Palmetto Giving Day. This is a 36-hour online giving event for more than 60 organizations mainly based in Georgetown County, like Friends of Coastal South Carolina.

They are a conservation organization that serves 100 miles of the South Carolina coast, including three national wildlife refuges.

Executive Director Grace Gasper said donations during Palmetto Giving Day will benefit their children’s programs, an important part of the work they do.

“It will help bring thousands of elementary-aged school children out to the forest and refuges for an amazing science learning and environmental stewardship opportunity,” said Gasper.

To donate, click here.