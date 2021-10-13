Lowcountry organizations partner with ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Editor’s Note- The pink jersey seen in the video is not what the Charleston Battery players will be wearing on the field.

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD)- To raise money and awareness for breast cancer during the month of October, the North Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Battery are teaming up with “Real Men Wear Pink.’

On Wednesday, NCPD’s ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ Ambassador Officer Paiam Etminan was at Sam’s Club in North Charleston to collect donations.

The money raised goes toward breast cancer research and helping support patients who currently have breast cancer.

“It means a lot to see these leaders stepping into that role and to see that they care because breast cancer doesn’t just affect the patient, it affects the whole family, it affects the whole community,” said breast cancer survivor Sundi Herring.

Officer Etminan will also be at multiple events this weekend and through the rest of October. With him will be his hot pink Breast Cancer Awareness police cruiser.

“I think it’s important for us as police officers whenever we get the chance to use our platform to bring awareness and to help people. We like to take that opportunity,” said Officer Etminan. “This is an opportunity in the month of October to for us to bring awareness to breast cancer and bring awareness to the fact that everyone needs to get their screenings.”

Down in Mount Pleasant, the Charleston Battery are taking time during a late push for the playoffs to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Players will wear pink jerseys during the club’s next home match on October 20.

“There’s hardly anybody that we’ve spoken to that has not been affected in some way by breast cancer whether it be a family member, whether it be a friend. So (the players) are really proud to be supporting pink that night,” said the club’s Head of Community Scott Krenitski.

The pink jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off after the match. Pink t-shirts will also be on sale with $10 of the price being donated to the American Cancer Society.

About 40% of women do not survive breast cancer, a statistic that Herring wants to change with increasing awareness about screenings.

“We know that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Think about that, that’s a lot. It just overtook lung cancer as the number one cancer that women are going to face,” said Herring.