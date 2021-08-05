Lowcountry organizations preparing kids for back to school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry organizations are coming together to make sure kids in each school district are prepared to return to the classroom.

United Way and the Charleston Police Department held events to provide school supplies, haircuts, shots, and more as more kids return to in-person this year.

“6 schools total will be receiving backpacks today because we just blew it out of the water with our goal,” said Amanda Scito, strategic volunteer director.

In just two days, volunteers filled 2,700 backpacks with 40 thousand dollars worth of school supplies for 6 schools in the Lowcountry.

“A massive undertaking I mean we saw the number of people who showed up today and this ended up being a 2-day event so it takes a lot of people from the community not just from Trident United Way,” said Aubree Decoteau, volunteer.

There were around 100 volunteers that made this happen and UPS delivered all of the backpacks to the schools.

The Charleston Police also held a back-to-school event, a police officer says this is why they wanted to host this event.

“Give people the ability to feel like we are more approachable and for us to get to learn them learn the things going on and the resources they need to be able to help,” said Redric Mallett, Charleston police.

With more children going back in person, the organizers feel this is a way to set up our youth for success this year.

“Puts them on a path to success and ensures that they are ready for learning on day 1,” said Scito, strategic volunteer director.

Lowcountry school districts will return to school on August 16th and August 18th.