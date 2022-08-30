CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November.

“We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections.

Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several hundred more.

“So far we need to reach out to 600 more,” said Natasha Street, the Deputy Director of Voter Services for Charleston County.

In Berkeley County, 300 people have signed up for working on election day according to Precinct Coordinator Laura Thomas.

“It’s really easy. You meet a lot of people during the day. If you’re a people person you interact with a lot of people during the day,” said Thomas.

Anyone who is friendly and passionate about helping their community should apply. For Scott, that includes students.

“We really want to target the youth and get them involved in this election process. That way when we are losing our older workers we can let them fill that void,” said Scott.

In Charleston County, election officials are reaching out to people in many different ways.

“We reach out through social media. We reach out through word of mouth. We have poll workers who are very passionate about serving the community reach out to their friends and family asking them to serve on election day because it’s a great way to serve your community,” said Street.

Pay for the positions varies by county.

Pay for Poll Workers

Charleston County- Poll Worker $200 and Clerk $260

Dorchester County- Poll Worker $235 and Clerk $295

Berkeley County- Both earn $160 which includes the cost of training

Registration for Charleston County can be found here.

Registration for Berkeley County can be found here.

Registration for Dorchester County can be done by calling (843) 563-0132.