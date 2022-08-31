CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A bill filed by South Carolina House Representative Spencer Wetmore (D-Charleston) is in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee as of Wednesday.

The bill protects abortion, access to contraceptives and fertility treatments. Representative Wetmore says that the bill has been in works with several of her colleagues for awhile.

“So it allows women to decide if, when and how to become parents,” said Representative Wetmore. “It’s something we’ll continue to fight for. We have listened to the women that have come before us.”

Other parts of the bill includes having health insurance cover pregnancy, child birth, abortions, tubal ligation, hysterectomies and vasectomies.

“We want to make sure people have the ability to choose. That means protecting access to birth control, it means protecting sex education in our schools, it means protection IVF and fertility and of course it does mean protection to access abortion,” said Representative Wetmore.

For women who are pregnant, the bill calls for pre-natal and post-natal care as a right for all women regardless of insurance coverage or their ability to pay for it.

Political analyst John Brisini sees the bill’s filing as a move by Democrats to send a message to voters.

“What we now see politically is a move by Democrats to go back to voters and say ‘If you do not agree with the current abortion ban and if you want to see additional protections and healthcare is important to you we have offered up an alternative bill,'” said Brisini.

House of Representatives rules state that the bill cannot be brought onto the floor before 24 hours after its filing and that the bill is not on the list of possible laws to be considered before the House adjourns.

“The House right now does not have a date to reconvene before November’s election. So for the body to take it up they would have to be there and we don’t even have a date for that,” said Brisini.

Representative Wetmore, who would most likely have to win reelection to keep the bill alive, is still optimistic.

“We believe this is the conversation that South Carolinians want to have. This is the beginning of the conversation,” said Representative Wetmore.