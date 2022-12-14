MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard is renewing his calls for a hate crimes law in the Palmetto State. The renewed call comes after the FBI recently released a report detailing South Carolina’s hate crime statistics.

Representative Gilliard says the recent report revealed what he calls “disturbing flaws” in how hate crimes are reported in the state. He says it’s never been more important to join with 48 other states who have already passed a hate crimes law.

Representative Gilliard says South Carolina is recognized as having one of the quickest and largest growths in hate groups nationwide over the last year, saying the PalmettoState currently has 17 groups.

Representative Gilliard says without action, innocent South Carolinians will continue to fall victim to attacks by hate groups.

“When you look at South Carolina as it pertains to newly formed hate groups, we’re in the top five for newly formed hate groups,” says Representative Gilliard. “Now, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that if you have all these hate groups that are being created in your state, we’re going to have more hate crimes. It’s just that simple, and you have to remember one crime is one too many.”

South Carolina and Wyoming are currently the only states without hate crime legislation. Representative Gilliard began his fight to pass hate crime legislation after 9 parishioners were gunned down at Mother Emanuel in Charleston back in 2015.

“When you look at the history in South Carolina, when you look at the Walter Scott, the Mother Emanuel, and so many others in-betweens you know once again, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to say we need a hate crime law,” says Representative Gilliard. “Now we’re making progress again, trying to go ahead, and I have pre-filed the bill for next year’s session.”

Representative Gilliard says the FBI’s report is flawed, and even though it shows hate crime numbers are down, he believes several hate crimes are never reported, skewing the numbers in South Carolina. The renewed call for hate crime legislation in South Carolina could serve as a way to identify the true number of hate crimes in the state.

“The benefits of having a hate crime law, you have to understand, we don’t keep records of hate crimes,” says Representative Gilliard. “When I read the report, and I saw there was a drop in hate crimes, I said wait a minute, we don’t have a hate crime law and it’s been proven when you don’t have a hate crime law people are more aft to come forward and report hate crimes.”

In addition to renewing his calls for a hate crime law in South Carolina, Representative Gillard has pre-filed his hate crime bill in the State House of Representatives and plans to introduce it when the legislative season begins in January.