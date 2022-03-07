SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the world and the Lowcountry are turning to a popular vacation rental company to donate money directly to Ukrainians.

Daniel Theriault of Summerville has an upcoming 3-night stay booked at an Airbnb about 45 minutes outside of Ukraine. He doesn’t plan to actually go there, but instead show support from afar.

“This is one way of cutting through corporations. You never know when you give a donation where that money is going to go,” said Theriault.

The listing is described as a private room in a residential home, targeted at nature lovers for just $11 a night.

Theriault saw the idea on social media. He joins many people around the world who are taking the same initiative. They are renting out Ukrainian Airbnb’s as a way to donate money directly to the host.

Airbnb released the following statement to News 2:

“We are so humbled by the inspiring generosity of our community during this moment of crisis. Airbnb is temporarily waiving guest and Host fees on bookings in Ukraine at this time. We also encourage anyone interested in getting involved with http://Airbnb.org to go to http://airbnb.org/help-ukraine, and support http://Airbnb.org’s initiative to provide housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine, by becoming a Host or donating. To date, we have seen an overwhelming response to this effort, with more than a million visitors to this page.”

After booking his stay, Theriault said he received a message from the host. She expressed her thanks and said she would share the donation with the army and community.

Theriault said he was touched by the message and plans to help even more.

“When you reach out to someone like that you’re not really sure what the background is so now that she’s contacted me I will probably send her money directly,” said Theriault.

Airbnb launched a Help Ukraine page with more ways to assist the people of Ukraine. The company said as of March 6, over 28,000 Airbnb hosts are signed up to offer their homes to refugees across the world. More than 13,000 of those signed with in the past week.