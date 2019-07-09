Lowcountry resident Jean Boggs celebrates 102nd birthday with a pink flamingo pool party

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Flamingos, cake, and happy smiles were all over the place at the Wellmore Assisted Living Facility in Daniel Island.

This was because family and friends came to celebrate Ms. Jean Boggs as she turns 102-years-old.

Her idea of celebrating was by having a pink flamingo pool party.

“I’m getting so old and I don’t want to miss the opportunity. Next year, I may be too old and wrinkled,” said Ms. Boggs as she’s wearing her birthday tiara.

The fun for her is not just with the pool or the beach balls that were being thrown left and right, but it was in the fact that she was able to celebrate with her family.

“It’s so much fun. It’s the way it ought to be” Jean Boggs on how it feels to celebrate with her family

Her daughter, Taylor Smith, couldn’t help but smile when thinking about her mother’s incredible spirit.

“My father was killed in Normandy, World War II. She went through the Depression prior to that and she has seen this old world get better and better, all of these words and that’s exactly what she thinks. She loves her life so much…She loves her family so much and that’s why I believe she’s 102 and still with us.” Taylor Smith, Daughter of Jean Boggs

Ms. Boggs isn’t taking her many years lightly. She’s thankful for everything that she’s had in her life.

“I’m so glad that I’m here. I’ve had a great ride. 102 years is a lot to brag about,” said Ms. Boggs as she took a moment to reflect on her life.

This doesn’t mean she’s done adding more memories to her list. She already has an idea that could top the pool party.

“I’m going to practice some cartwheels.” Jean Boggs, On what she’s going to do for her birthday next year

It doesn’t seem Ms. Boggs plans to stop the party anytime soon.