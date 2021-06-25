Lowcountry residents fighting to preserve the 87 year old Mount Pleasant Water Tower

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant water tower has stood tall in the heart of the old village for more than 80 years and residents from the area say this water tower is a staple of their childhood and want it preserved at all costs.

“It’s a piece of our history and when we start chipping at our history, we start becoming anywhere USA and we don’t want that,” says Gary Santos, Council Member for the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Residents who have grown up in the old village and have generations of family from the area want the tower preserved.

“This is a representation of the culture of the Old Village neighborhood, the original part of Mount Pleasant,” says Deaudre Greg, a native of the Old Village in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant water tower has been in the old village for 87 years, being put to use as a cell phone tower for residents in the area starting in 1990. Mount Pleasant Waterworks says they did some analysis and decided the tower should be demolished because it needs so many repairs.

“We engaged with our own structural engineers and conducted analysis and it confirmed that the tank exceeded it’s use for life,” says Allan Clum, Operations Manager at Mount Pleasant Waterworks.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are finding unique opportunities to preserve the tank.

“We will memorialize the tank with an offshore reef and the environmental benefits of that offshore reef are large,” says Clum.

Some residents in the area say they are concerned of why the money generated from the now cell phone tower, is not going to the restoration of the water tower. They say their main goal is to see the historic landmark remain.

“retaining the spirit and the beauty that are the threads of the community and embracing growth,” says Greg.

“It’s a historical thing for us born and raised here, but not only that but the people who come here. They like to see the things that make Mount Pleasant, the way it is,” says Santos.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks says they plan on preserving the area that the tank is on into green space and turning a portion of the tank into a monument.