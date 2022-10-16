NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 700 people gathered in North Charleston Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk at the Riverfront Park.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s hosts Walk to End Alzheimer’s nationwide. The annual walk is the worlds largest event that raised awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care and research.

According to association officials, over 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is a leading cause of death in the nation.

In South Carolina, there are more than 95,000 people living with the disease and 199,000 caregivers.

Participants gathered at the Riverfront Park Saturday morning with a mission that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease.

On Thursday, New 2’s Megan Fee spoke with MUSC Neuroscientist and Assistant Professor Eric Hamlett about the annual walk.

Dr. Hamlett watched his Aunt suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease for a decade. His aunt’s disease inspired his career in studying the brain.

He says events like these are essential for furthering research.

“For some of us, including myself, some of that funding was absolutely critical to getting me started in the field.”

The walk has raised over $210,000 to advance Alzheimer’s research, care, and support.